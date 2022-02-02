National Archives Had To Tape Up Papers That Toddler Trump Ripped Up

Donald Trump is such a child that he actually ripped up papers before throwing them away, in complete violation of the Presidential Records Act.
By Red Painter

Donald Trump is such a tempermental manbaby that he literally tore up numerous papers and files before handing them over to the National Archives, in violation of the Presidential Records Act which states that, among other things, the "responsibility for the custody and management of incumbent Presidential records with the President" and that "Presidential records automatically transfer into the legal custody of the Archivist as soon as the President leaves office."

That does not mean THE GARBAGE CAN IN SHREDDED PIECES, you doofus.

CNN reports that some documents handed over to the January 6th Committee "had to be taped back together by National Archives staff because they had been ripped up." The National Archives actually confirmed this in a statement, placing the blame clearly with Donald Trump. They said that "some of the Trump presidential records received by the National Archives and Records Administration included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump."

Not a staffer. Not by accident. Not by anyone else. DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF.

They did not elaborate as to HOW they knew it was Donald Trump that did it but they did point to "previous reporting that White House records management staff had to tape together torn-up documents during the Trump-era." Those reports stated that Trump himself was the ripper upper in chief. Like a toddler who doesn't like his drawing and rips it up so no one will ever see it (falls on floor in toddler tantrum shrieking pose).

It is unclear if they were also covered in smears of hamburger grease, ketchup or dribbles of diet coke. There is also no mention of possible wig glue or orange makeup droppings.

