BREAKING: Special Ops Kill Leader Of Islamic State

The president will address the nation later this morning. Via the New York Times:

President Biden said on Thursday that U.S. Special Operations commandos killed the leader of the Islamic State in a risky pre-dawn raid in northwest Syria. Rescue workers said women and children were among at least 13 people killed during the raid.

Mr. Biden said in a statement that the terrorist leader, identified by ISIS as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed. A senior administration official said Mr. al-Qurayshi died at the beginning of the operation when he exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, including women and children.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our armed forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”