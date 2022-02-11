Republican Grovels Outside Trump Tower For MAGA Votes

It doesn't get any more pathetic than this, folks. At least let's hope not. The cult of Trump lives on.

Source: The State

One day after former President Donald Trump endorsed one of her Republican primary challengers, South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace stood outside Trump Tower in New York City to make her case.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday morning, Mace defended her political credibility, touted her ties to Trump and questioned Republican Katie Arrington’s ability to deliver for Republicans, even after Arrington secured Trump’s endorsement.

“If you want to lose this seat once again in a midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that,” Mace said in her video, looking straight into the camera as the 68-story glass skyscraper that is also home to the Trump Organization loomed behind her.