Russian Vodka Pulled From The Shelves At Bars, Liquor Stores In US, Canada

Seeing a rash of videos online like the one above, Bill McCormick, owner of Pine Tavern in Bend, Oregon, pouring out his stock of Russian vodka. As he told KPTV, "Russia is acting as though it's 1939 and going into Europe with a full force that they have in the Ukraine."

Source: Fox News

Liquor stores across the U.S. and Canada have started throwing out their stocks of Russian vodka in protest of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

In Ontario, Canada, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy directed the provincial Liquor Control Board to have stores remove Russian vodka and other alcoholic products, according to the Canadian Press.

"Ontario joins Canada's allies in condemning the Russian government's act of aggression against the Ukrainian people and we strongly support the federal government's efforts to sanction the Russian government," Bethlenfalvy said. "We will continue to be there for the Ukrainian people during this extremely difficult time."

Elsewhere in Canada, stores in Manitoba, New Brunswick, British Columbia and Newfoundland were also taking similar action.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation removed Russian products from its shelves and website because of the "terrible events taking place."