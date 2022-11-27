Roger Stone Goes Back To Drinking Russian Vodka

Roger Stone, sounding very much like every other two-bit Russian propagandist, announced on his podcast he was going back to drinking Russian vodka after other brands were just too "woke" for him.

Stolichnaya rebranded as 'Stoli' back in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, trying to distance themselves from Putin's invasion. And although originally a Russian (Soviet) brand, in recent times the company has made its product in Latvia, with some operations in Ukraine with offices in Luxembourg.

Source: Raw Story

On his podcast on Friday, Stone explained he was ditching Stolichnaya after a label announced the company supported Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia. "That means the people who make Stolichnaya vodka support child sex trafficking, money laundering ... and the arming of actual Nazis on the ground in Ukraine," Stone alleged. "As for Stolichnaya, I will never drink another sip of their swill," he vowed. "And therefore, I'm going all-American, Titos, made in Austin, Texas, is my new brand." One day later, Titos was no longer Stone's new brand. "I decided to switch to American-made Tito's until I learned that they sponsored a drag queen show. Now I have no choice but to use Russian Standard Vodka in my extra dry Martinis," Stone announced.

Your 2022 Republican Party pic.twitter.com/Kpo9iR95D4 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 27, 2022

In boycotting Russian vodka, know that Stoli and Smirnoff are actually NOT made or based in Russia.



Stoli is mostly made in Latvia — with some operations in Ukraine.



Smirnoff was really an American creation and is now a large global brand — with not one drop made in Russia. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 28, 2022

"A beautiful symbol of resistance.” @Stoli CEO @damianmckinney on the release of a limited edition vodka to support #Ukraine with proceeds going to @WCKitchen



“It’s about reinforcing freedom & peace. None of us can accept the human atrocities that are going on at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/Ir4V4ty4k4 — Julia Chatterley (@jchatterleyCNN) May 3, 2022

And the Stoli label that Stone found so offensive.