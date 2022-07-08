Russian House Speaker Threatens To 'Take Back' Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower house, warned that if the US continued to seize Russian assets abroad, Moscow could reclaim Alaska, formerly a part of the Russian territory.
Credit: Screengrab
By Ed ScarceJuly 8, 2022

It's not just on KremlinTV where mindless bluster about Russia's "military might" [sic] is ramped up to absurd heights. Here, the Speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house and Putin's ally Vyacheslav Volodin threatened to take back Alaska if the U.S. continued to seize Russian assets abroad. As farcical as that sounds though, many Russians believe such nonsense and such ideas are often promoted. In the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, a billboard said: “Alaska is Ours!”

Source: Eurasian Times

On July 7, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower house, warned that if the US continued to seize Russian resources abroad, Moscow could reclaim Alaska, formerly a part of the Russian territory.

Let America always remember; there is a part of [Russian] territory: Alaska,” Volodin said, according to multiple news outlets. “So when they start trying to dispose of our resources abroad before they do it, let them think: we also have something to return.”

For months, tensions between the United States and Russia have been rising due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the massive sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United States and its allies.

Russia has already threatened a direct conflict with the United States and NATO, stirring up concerns that the conflict may spread outside Ukraine’s borders.

Volodin made his comments from the Russian state Duma.

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was not exactly shaking in his boots.

But because Russian propaganda is what it is, billboards with this foolishness have already started appearing.

