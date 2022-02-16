Ron Johnson Praises Doctor Who Wants Biden, Harris, Fauci And More Executed

Media Matters has the scoop:

On January 24, Johnson convened a group of conspiracy theorists at the Russell Senate Office Building for a panel discussion that the senator branded as “COVID-19: A Second Opinion.” Johnson’s invitees included advocates for disproven treatments for COVID-19 as well as spreaders of falsehoods about vaccines and other dangerous medical misinformation.

That’s pretty disturbing behavior by a United States senator, though not surprising coming from a guy like RoJo who, as Media Matters noted, has pushed various quack cures and treatments for COVID-19 while fear mongering about the vaccine.

But cozying up to Dr. Ben Marble is a whole ‘nother level of right-wing radicalism. According to Media Matters, Marble is reportedly a member of America’s Frontline Doctors, the group that includes Dr. Demon Sperm Immanuel among its members.

Although Marble was not a panelist, Johnson called on him and urged him to promote his website which, Marble boasted to the assemblage, delivers early treatment protocols to COVID patients, with a 99.99% survival rate. But Johnson either couldn’t be bothered to check Marble’s claims or was willing to let him grossly distort what his site does. A check by Media Matters revealed that the site states clearly that it does not provide any medical services. It apparently connects people to volunteer doctors.

Not surprisingly, some of the treatments Marble endorsed were ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. He got a stamp of approval from one of the panelists, Dr. Pierre Kory – an ivermectin evangelist who took the horse deworming drug, got COVID anyway and then doubled down on his support for it.

Monday, Marble was interviewed on The Alex Jones Show. After calling the pandemic a “bioterror weapon,” Marble let his murderous bloodlust fly: