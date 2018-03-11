Ron Johnson: 'I'm Not Sure' If Drug Offenders Should Be Executed

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday said that he was "not sure" if the death penalty should be applied to drug offenses.

During an interview on CNN, Johnson was asked if he agrees with President Donald Trump's recent assertion that drug dealers should be executed like they are in China.

"Is that something you agree with?" CNN's Jim Acosta asked Johnson. "Should we be following China's lead when it comes to criminal justice?"

Johnson argued that "we should not be following China's lead" but he wasn't as sure when it came to the death penalty.

"I'm a supporter of the death penalty, but only in those types of incidences where we absolutely are a 100 percent certain that the person is 100 percent guilty," the Republican senator opined. "I'm not sure it would be applicable to drug offenses."