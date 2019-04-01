Fox Wingnut Pastor: Death Penalty Okay Because Jesus Was Wrongly Executed

This has to be some of the most convoluted nonsense I've ever heard defending the death penalty. I'm waiting for him to use the fact that Jesus was tortured to defend that next.

Here's Fox's favorite wingnut Pastor Robert Jeffress helping the crew on Fox & Friends attack Democrats for being against the death penalty and making excuses for people being wrongly executed:

ROBERT JEFFRESS (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): Let's admit, the death penalty is sometimes inequitably and even mistakenly applied. We know that. And we ought to do everything we can to prevent that. But I remind people, the greatest example of an innocent person being executed was Jesus Christ himself. He was totally innocent, and yet in spite of that, the New Testament never calls for an end to the death penalty. Instead, Paul said in Romans 13, God has given government the power of the sword, the ability to execute in order to bring punishment against those who do evil.

Jeffress also promoted the idea that the death penalty deters crime, despite evidence to the contrary.

These fake Christians will support anything if it gets them some airtime on Trump TV.