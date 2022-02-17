Trump Must Testify Under Oath About Shady Business Dealings

And he has twenty-one days to do so.
By John AmatoFebruary 17, 2022

The day Donald Trump has dreaded most of his adult life has come true. The former president will be put under oath to give testimony in a New York civil investigation into his shady business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump, Trump Jr, and Ivanka to comply with subpoenas issued by Letitia James, New York's Attorney General.

“In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so.” Engoron wrote in his decision.

It's most likely Trump will appeal this decision, but if he's forced to testify the traitorous ex-president will probably take fifth on most of his answers, except when he attacks Letitia James personally.

However, Trump does run the risk of looking guilty by his own standards when it comes to the Manhattan criminal investigations of his organization, given that he has routinely criticized and attacked those who do take the Fifth Amendment. But since he's a serial hypocrite and liar, he won't mind and I doubt MAGA will either.

And let's not forget Eric Trump took the Fifth 500 times.

