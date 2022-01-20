Remember: Trump Attacks Anyone Invoking The 5th Amendment

Both Eric Trump and Allen Weisselberg took the 5th over 500 times while being questioned by the New York Attorney General.
By John AmatoJanuary 20, 2022

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump relentlessly attacked Hillary Clinton over her private server and insisted anyone invoking the Fifth Amendment is likely guilty.

MSNBC captured five instances when Trump denigrated the integrity of anyone who refused to tell the truth.

"Taking the fifth so they are not prosecuted, taking the fifth. I think it's disgraceful," Trump said during a presidential debate.

"The mob takes the fifth!"

"If you're innocent why are you taking the fifth amendment?" Trump said.

As Common Dreams writes, "The new legal document outlines James' case that Trump and his family business "falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit."

Just like the mob, Eric Trump and Allen Weisselberg took the Fifth (over five hundred times!) mand Don Jr, and Ivanka are refusing to cooperate with the subpoena by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

I write this as a separate post to hammer home how ridiculous and criminal the Trump family allegedly is.

"What's good for the goose is good for the gander," Trump critics say.

Count me as one of them.

The only recourse the Trump family knows is to impugn the character of anyone criticizing them.

The Trump Organization sent out a statement.

"The only one misleading the public is Letitia James. She defrauded New Yorkers by basing her entire candidacy on a promise to get Trump at all costs without having seen a shred of evidence and in violation of every conceivable ethical rule," the statement from the Trump Organization read. "Three years later she is now faced with the stark reality that she has no case. So, in response to Trump suing her and filing multiple ethical complaints, and on the heels of her failed governor's race, she has no choice but to mislead the public yet again by misrepresenting the facts and ignoring her own inflammatory comments. Her allegations are baseless and will be vigorously defended."

If James' allegations are baseless why aren't they testifying? If they're innocent, after all...

