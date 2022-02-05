Two New Memos Show How Trump Was Involved In Coup

Trump was may more involved in plotting to overthrow the free and fair election than anyone even knew.
By Red PainterFebruary 5, 2022

Donald Trump was way more involved in the plot to overthrow the government in the days and weeks leading up to January 6th. Not only did he stoke the insurrection ON January 6th, but he appears to have been deeply involved in the Fake Elector scheme pushed by Eastman, Guiliani and others. Two memos and an unsigned executive order have been discovered - so far - and the goal was always the same: to somehow find a way to overturn the 2020 election. Fake electors, securing voting machines, fake NSA data and even a military coup! All were ideas tossed around.

Thank god none came to fruition, although the attempted coup on January 6th was brutal enough. Just realizing how much worse it could have been is truly terrifying. In the above clip see April Ryan, Neal Katyal, Garrett Haake and Nicholle Wallace discuss the plots. And be prepared to be terrified by just how much worse it could have been.

