Bill Barr: Sure, He's A Liar, But I'd Vote For Trump Again

There's everything you need to know about Bill Barr's so-called "change of heart" about Trump.
By Susie MadrakMarch 7, 2022

Good old Bill Barr, master of lies and obfuscation in the service of his king! You know that change of heart he simulated, that Trump was a big old liar about the election being stolen? Bygones! Just something to sell books.

Today Show's Savannah Guthrie asked him this morning if he would vote for a Democrat in order to stop Trump from being reelected.

"Liz Cheney has said he is not fit to serve and should not be near the Oval Office again. Do you agree with that?" she said.

"Well, I certainly have made it clear, I don't think he should be our nominee and I'm going to, you know, support somebody else for the nomination," Lyin' Billy said.

"If your choice is Donald Trump or whoever is running on the Democratic side, would you vote for him?"

"Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee," Barr replied.

There you go. He's an Opus Dei true believer, and that's why he always feels justified in lying. If it stops Democrats and installs Fundie Heaven On Earth, he's done his job.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue