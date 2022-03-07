Bill Barr: Sure, He's A Liar, But I'd Vote For Trump Again

Good old Bill Barr, master of lies and obfuscation in the service of his king! You know that change of heart he simulated, that Trump was a big old liar about the election being stolen? Bygones! Just something to sell books.

Today Show's Savannah Guthrie asked him this morning if he would vote for a Democrat in order to stop Trump from being reelected.

"Liz Cheney has said he is not fit to serve and should not be near the Oval Office again. Do you agree with that?" she said.

"Well, I certainly have made it clear, I don't think he should be our nominee and I'm going to, you know, support somebody else for the nomination," Lyin' Billy said.

"If your choice is Donald Trump or whoever is running on the Democratic side, would you vote for him?"

"Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee," Barr replied.

There you go. He's an Opus Dei true believer, and that's why he always feels justified in lying. If it stops Democrats and installs Fundie Heaven On Earth, he's done his job.