Mick Mulvaney: Trump Is A Liar But He'd Vote For Him Again

Mick Mulvaney calls BS on Trump's claims that there was "zero threat" during the MAGA Sedition Riot on January 6.
Last week, Trump called in to State TV and tried to say that there was "zero threat" during the January 6 MAGA Sedition riot.

On Sunday, Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former Chief of Staff, was on CNN's Newsroom with Pamela Brown, when the subject was brought up. While not as strongly as most people would have, Mulvaney basically called BS on his former boss' misrepresentation of reality:

The former chief of staff to ex-President Donald Trump on Saturday pushed back against his former boss' recent attempt to whitewash the history of the January 6 Capitol riot.

Mick Mulvaney, who stepped down as Trump's special envoy to Northern Ireland after the insurrection, called Trump's comments that his supporters were "hugging and kissing" police officers and posed "zero threat," despite widespread violence, "manifestly false."
"I was surprised to hear the President say that. Clearly there were people who were behaving themselves, and then there were people who absolutely were not, but to come out and say that everyone was fine and there was no risk, that's just manifestly false -- people died, other people were severely injured," Mulvaney told CNN's Pamela Brown on "Newsroom."
"It's not right to say there was no risk, I don't know how you can say that when people were killed," he added.

Sadly, it was only a brief lapse of sanity for Mulvaney, who went on to say he would vote for the Orange Shitgibbon if he somehow get the nomination in 2024.

