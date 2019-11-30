Mick Mulvaney Earns Widespread Ridicule For His MAGA Outfit

Imagine how big a brownnoser you have to be to be caught out in public wearing this getup. And it was wholly intentional, as Mulvaney got off Air Force One after going to Afghanistan with Trump. He wanted to be seen like this. My bet that Mulvaney is fired/resigns by the end of the year still stands.

Acting White House Mick Mulvaney was spotted wearing quite an outfit after arriving in Florida after a trip to Afghanistan aboard Air Force One. Mulvaney was wearing a stars and stripes golf shirt, and a Space Force hat. A photo posted on Twitter by Reuters contract photographer Tom Brenner quickly went viral.

Yes, that is a Space Force hat. — Tom Brenner (@tombrennerphoto) November 29, 2019

Twitter reacted about as you'd expect from this perversity.

Mick Mulvaney looks like a Fred Armisen character in a sketch about a guy who just realized he's no longer the coolest guy at the annual Ayn Rand diorama convention pic.twitter.com/2eL9qkjWQY — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 29, 2019

Mick Mulvaney looks like he works as an assistant manager of a Scranton vape shop and can’t come within a 1000 yards of schools or playgrounds pic.twitter.com/g0k2k5Hgfc — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 30, 2019

Mick Mulvaney looks like he’s starring in a Disney+ movie about a 10-year-old who accidentally becomes president. pic.twitter.com/4wPI9i1yTJ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 29, 2019