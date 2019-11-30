Mick Mulvaney Earns Widespread Ridicule For His MAGA Outfit

Imagine how big a brownnoser you have to be to be caught out in public wearing this getup. And it was wholly intentional, as Mulvaney got off Air Force One after going to Afghanistan with Trump. He wanted to be seen like this. My bet that Mulvaney is fired/resigns by the end of the year still stands.
Source: Raw Story
Acting White House Mick Mulvaney was spotted wearing quite an outfit after arriving in Florida after a trip to Afghanistan aboard Air Force One.
Mulvaney was wearing a stars and stripes golf shirt, and a Space Force hat.
A photo posted on Twitter by Reuters contract photographer Tom Brenner quickly went viral.
Twitter reacted about as you'd expect from this perversity.
This is the worst role Rick Moranis has ever played
— Ryan Leach (@Leach24) November 29, 2019