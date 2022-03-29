CBS Hires Trump Liar Mick Mulvaney

It pays to be a liar for Republicans, that's for sure.
By John AmatoMarch 29, 2022

Mick Mulvaney has criticized Trump for his election fraud lies, and that appears to be all it takes to hire him at CBS.

Mulvaney was the director of the Office of Budget Management during the Trump administration before being tapped to serve as Trump's acting chief of staff until he was replaced by insurrectionist Mark Meadows.

In C&L's archives we have tons of articles and videos pertaining to him (that any credible news source should scan through) before hiring any former Trump guy.

Mulvaney's worst moment may have been at CPAC at the end of February of 2020, when he claimed the media was hyping COVID to take down Trump's presidency.

"The press was covering the hoax of the day because they thought it would bring down the president. The reason you're seeing them paying so much attention today is that they think this (COVID19) is what brings down the president. That's what this is all about."

Mulvaney compared COVID to the flu. "This is not Ebola," he said.

No Mick, it was so much worse than Ebola. Much, much worse.

Flash forward to today: The U.S. has over 974,000 deaths since then, and Mulvaney just got a plum job at CBS.

Matt Gertz rightly criticizes this hire: CBS News' hiring of Mick Mulvaney is an embarrassment

Here Mulvaney is on CBS Money Watch breaking down Biden's budget plan:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue