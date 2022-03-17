Dr. Ashish Jha Is New White House Covid Response Coordinator

An advocate of a more aggressive approach, he replaces Jeffrey D. Zients, who plans to leave in April.
By Susie MadrakMarch 17, 2022

Jeffrey D. Zients, an entrepreneur and management consultant who led federal coronavirus response through successive pandemic waves and the largest vaccination campaign in American history, will leave the White House in April to return to private life. President Biden named Dr. Ashish K. Jha as his successor. Via the New York Times:

Mr. Biden called Mr. Zients “a man of service” and praised his work to “build the infrastructure we needed to deliver vaccines, tests, treatment and masks to hundreds of millions of Americans.”

Mr. Zients will be replaced as the White House Covid coordinator by Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and a practicing internist who has urged an aggressive approach to the pandemic in frequent television appearances.

Dr. Jha, who is also a health policy researcher with expertise in pandemic preparedness and response, will coordinate the government’s Covid response from inside the White House, officials said. But the selection of a veteran public health expert signaled that Mr. Biden believes the country has moved into a new phase of the fight against the virus.

