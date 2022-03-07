Florida Recommends Not Giving Healthy Kids The Vaccine

More than 804,000 Florida children younger than 16 have contracted the coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Health data. Forty-two of those children died. I guess DeSantis and Ladapo are fine with those odds and having a few more dead kids, and a lot more sick ones, because that's how they roll down in Florida.

The panel event was billed as “The Curtain Close on COVID Theater.” Seems the only theater in Florida is the one that pretends no one gets sick from COVID.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s controversial surgeon general announced Monday that the state is breaking with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be the first state in the nation to recommend against giving the Covid-19 vaccines to kids ages 5 and older. Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo, speaking at a roundtable Monday with Gov. Ron DeSantis and medical professionals who oppose much of the CDC’s recommendations, did not elaborate. Two others who participated in the discussion were Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor of medicine, and biostatistician Martin Kuldorff. Both were the chief signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration, which calls for a hands-off approach toward managing the pandemic and instead advocates for natural “herd immunity.” Ladapo in particular has been an outspoken critic of pandemic-era safety measures such as quarantines, wearing face masks and vaccines. DeSantis picked Ladapo to become surgeon general in September, which was three months after the surgeon general petitioned the CDC to withhold giving final authorization to the vaccines without years of clinical studies and trials in June.

Twitter was somewhat taken aback by the news.

BREAKING: Florida Surgeon General @FLSurgeonGen says Florida's Department of Health will recommend *against* COVID-19 vaccines for "healthy children."



Story to come for @TB_Times — Kirby Wilson (@KirbyWTweets) March 7, 2022

The White House registered its immediate disgust.

“It’s deeply disturbing that there are politicians peddling conspiracy theories … and casting doubt on vaccinations.”



— WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki on FL Surgeon Gen. Joseph Ladapo saying healthy kids shouldn’t be vaccinated pic.twitter.com/KTzt0dr6bF — The Recount (@therecount) March 7, 2022

A few days ago this assclown was going off about masks, again.