Fox News Anchor Suggests Biden Wants Ukraine To Lose

Fox News host John Roberts embarrassed himself with his question to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby about the Ukraine-Russian war.

The United States and NATO are supporting Ukraine to the hilt, but Roberts must have been given this question to ask by his producers since earlier, Fox General Keane claimed Biden wanted Russia to win. This appears to be the Fox Talking Point Of The Day.

Roberts began immediately with this: “Does the United States want Ukraine to win here?”

"Of course we do, John," Kirby replied. "Of course we want Ukraine to have its sovereignty respected. We want this war to end. It should have never started. So absolutely."

Roberts gave him a stern look and made him say it again.

For f*ck's sake.

Is it because Ukraine is doing well so far and they don't want Biden's strong leadership to be complimented? Or because they’re rooting for Russia?

It's mind-boggling.

Fox News doesn't even hide its day's messaging, or the anti-American way they deliver it.