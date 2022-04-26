Fox News' John Roberts Trades 'Serious Anchor' Badge To Shill For Elon Musk

John Roberts used to consider himself a serious news person. No longer.
By John AmatoApril 26, 2022

On America's Newsroom, Fox News host John Roberts attacked center-left complaints over Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition with a vengeance.

John Roberts introduced Caitlyn Jenner and immediately aired her complaints, with no proof, that "she was shadowbanned by Twitter after signing with Fox News as a contributor."

Fox News then played a packaged video of MSNBC contributors complaining about the sale to a man that has mocked the trans-community.

"People on the left literally losing their minds over this whole deal, "Roberts said.

(Video clip played)

Roberts turned to Jenner.

"We pointed out that you had some issues with Twitter, what do you make of all this liberal pearl clutching?" Roberts whined.

The Fox News host never criticized the onslaught of right-wing voter fraud lies and conspiracies that resulted in an attempted coup of our government and insurrection at the US Capitol this hard.

Roberts has cosigned the right wing's critical race theory lie at every turn.

And now Roberts has become a wingnut shill of the highest order. Gone are the days where he actually questioned Trump's drinking bleach fiasco.

This is what Fox News is: A bunch of trolls and whiners, inventing grievances and outrages to keep their audience glued to the screen.

