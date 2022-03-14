Activist Changes Locks On Putin's Daughter's French Villa

Via the Nhiah News Agency, this creative piece of activism against a Putin holding in an upscale French oceanfront community is a small bright spot in the horrors of this war:

French activist Pierre Afner broke into the villa of Vladimir Putin's daughter Catherine Tikhonova in Biarritz, changed the locks in the house and invited refugees from Ukraine.

[...] Villa Tikhonova has 8 beds and three baths. Also in the house, the activist found various documents in the name of the former owners of the building - Putin's former son-in-law Kirill Shamalov and a friend of Russian President Gennady Timchenko.

The information that Putin is investing in real estate on the Atlantic coast was published by politician Alexander Belyaev back in 1996, it was about money stolen from St. Petersburg by the scheme uncovered by Marina Salie, and withdrawn through Austrian accounts. Putin vehemently denied the allegations and, according to the press at the time, said he did not even know where the Atlantic coast was.