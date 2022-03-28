Garry Trudeau Asks A Very Pertinent Question About Trump

In the Sunday cartoon, an immigrant caddy asks Trump how he's going to address a big obstacle.
Garry Trudeau Asks A Very Pertinent Question About Trump
Credit: www.Doonesbury.com
By Susie Madrak

In yesterday's Sunday funnies, Doonesbury creator Gary Trudeau uses a character playing Trump's golf caddy to pose a very interesting question.

CADDY: Boss, have you figured out a workaround to the 22nd Amendment?

TRUMP: What are you talking about?

CADDY: The 22nd Amendment says no one can be elected more than twice...

Which means that to run again, you'd have to admit you lost in '20.

TRUMP: What? That's insane!

CADDY: It's in the Constitution, sir.

TRUMP: My Congress will repeal it! 22 amendments are way too many anyway! It's oppressive!

CADDY: 27, actually.

TRUMP: Oh, please! How does an immigrant like you know anything about the Constitution?

CADDY: My citizenship test. I had to read it.

TRUMP: More tyranny!

Show it to your Qnut friends!

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once.

