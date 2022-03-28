Garry Trudeau Asks A Very Pertinent Question About Trump

In yesterday's Sunday funnies, Doonesbury creator Gary Trudeau uses a character playing Trump's golf caddy to pose a very interesting question.

CADDY: Boss, have you figured out a workaround to the 22nd Amendment?

TRUMP: What are you talking about?

CADDY: The 22nd Amendment says no one can be elected more than twice...

Which means that to run again, you'd have to admit you lost in '20.

TRUMP: What? That's insane!

CADDY: It's in the Constitution, sir.

TRUMP: My Congress will repeal it! 22 amendments are way too many anyway! It's oppressive!

CADDY: 27, actually.

TRUMP: Oh, please! How does an immigrant like you know anything about the Constitution?

CADDY: My citizenship test. I had to read it.

TRUMP: More tyranny!