Rep. McGovern Will Not Be 'Lectured' By The Likes Of Kevin McCarthy

GOP Minority Leader (god, I love typing that) Kevin McCarthy was acting all pious on the House floor about supporting Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky in his country's epic battle against Russia's invading army. He even took pot-shots at Pres. Joe Biden for offering Zelensky safe passage out of his country, which he refused. Then McCarthy acted like he wants us to stop buying oil and gas from Russia. HAR.

"I'll be watching. I think America will be watching. Will we stand for America and for freedom?" McCarthy asked, as if he wasn't pandering to traitorous insurrectionists who just over a year ago tried to violently overturn a free and fair presidential election.

"Will we stand with President Zelensky, who didn't take the advice of President Biden and leave his country?" McCarthy continued. "Who doesn't ask for men and women from America to come to fight. He just asks to provide some weapons so they can defend against Putin. The sad part about that, Mr. Speaker, every day that we allow crude and natural gas to come from Russia, American money is going to Putin. Let's stop that, and stop that today."

Gross.

Democrat from Massachusetts, Rep. Jim McGovern couldn't stomach the hypocrisy of that display, and stood up to counter it.

"Yeah, Mr. Speaker, the world IS watching. And I'm not going to be lectured by someone who takes their marching orders from Donald Trump, who said that Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a genius and savvy move. I wish the gentleman would have condemned that," he said, using the overly broad definition of "gentleman" so required by House etiquette.

"And listening to that speech, you would think that Joe Biden invaded Ukraine. I mean, he spent all this time criticizing Joe Biden, John Kerry, and everybody else, but hardly criticized Vladimir Putin. You know, look, I also wish, because I wish it would be helpful, for this country and a signal to the world, if the gentleman who just spoke would reprimand members of his own party who cozy up to white nationalists, and go to pro-Putin rallies. That would send a signal to people in this country, and to people around the world on whose side we're on."

Damn, Rep. McGovern wasn't going to stand for McCarthy's performative nonsense, and called him out for the groveling snake he is.