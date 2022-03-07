Does Kevin McCarthy Have Amnesia?

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted out a highly ridiculous dig at President Biden, whining that the United States should have supplied weapons to Ukraine sooner.

Just as the United States should have supplied weapons to Ukraine sooner, we should speed up the sale of weapons to Taiwan so they can safeguard their future against China. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 7, 2022

McCarthy either conveniently ignores, forgets, or had parts of his memory surgically removed from his brain.

There was the little case of Trump's first impeachment.

Trump refused to send congressionally approved funds and weapons to Ukraine unless President Zelenskyy helped Rudy Giuliani dig up dirt, real or imagined, against Joe Biden to help Donald Trump win reelection.

Twitter lit up.

you mean how Trump withheld weapons so Zelensky would agree to sabotage the 2020 election? that time? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 7, 2022

You supported Putin. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 7, 2022

Did you say that to Trump when he withheld the congressionally-authorized military assistance to Ukraine to coerce Zelenskyy to help Trump’s re-election campaign? https://t.co/qovM4zAeY1 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 7, 2022

And then there is this: