Does Kevin McCarthy Have Amnesia?

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted out a highly ridiculous dig at President Biden, whining that the United States should have supplied weapons to Ukraine sooner.
McCarthy either conveniently ignores, forgets, or had parts of his memory surgically removed from his brain.
There was the little case of Trump's first impeachment.
Trump refused to send congressionally approved funds and weapons to Ukraine unless President Zelenskyy helped Rudy Giuliani dig up dirt, real or imagined, against Joe Biden to help Donald Trump win reelection.
Twitter lit up.
And then there is this: