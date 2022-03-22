Johnson, Others Sued Under 14th Amendment

Kirk Bangstad, owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company and founder of the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC, was fed up by the inaction by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress regarding Senator Ron Johnson and Representatives Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany. So he took it upon himself to file a lawsuit against the three Republican lawmakers and lawbreakers for their role in the J6 Sedition Riots, arguing that under the 14th Amendment, they should not be eligible to be on the 2022 ballot.

In a fundraiser letter for the lawsuit, Kirkstad wrote:

This is a legitimate and righteous lawsuit that we think should be replicated in the OTHER 6 states where Trump's lawyers conspired to overturn the election by putting forth fraudulent electors and conscripting U.S. Senators and Congressmen to sow seeds of distrust and anger in voters by doubling down on the "Big Lie." We maintain that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland OR our state’s Attorney General Josh Kaul should be bringing these lawsuits--not us-- but they haven’t done so yet and Americans can’t wait any longer. Lawsuits and “due process” take a LONG TIME, and if we didn’t file when we did, there would be no chance that a federal judge would consider taking these guys off the ballot because doing so too close to the next election would wreak just as much havoc on our electoral system as what these guys tried to do in the first place. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” –William Gladstone. Merrick Garland and Josh Kaul must know this, but again, they haven’t done anything yet and someone needed to step in…enter the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC.

While I'm not going to hazard a guess about the success of the lawsuit, I will admit feeling some disappointment that the lawsuit did not include Derrick Van Orden, a Republican candidate for WI-03, who illegally used campaign funds to fly to Washington, D.C. and took photos of himself violating the law during the riot. That one would have been a slam dunk.