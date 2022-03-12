MAGA-zine Promotion Ends Tomorrow-- It's Now Or Never

Highly collectible, a great gift for that "certain someone," this is an unforgettable creation that can help make Congress much better by helping elect better Democrats!
MAGA-zine Promotion Ends Tomorrow-- It's Now Or Never
Credit: Click here to get your MAGAzine via ActBlue
By Howie KleinMarch 12, 2022


It's not a contest if everyone wins.

And that's the case with this promotion for 13 candidates running for Congress this year.

This is the simplest promotion we ever ran. Just contribute at least $40 to one single candidate-- not split between several candidates-- and Blue America will send you one of the MAGAzines, which are not otherwise available. That simple. (You can also contribute more than $40 if you want, just as long as one candidate gets at least $40.)

So what's the MAGAzine? I teamed up with award-winner political cartoonist, Nancy Ohanian to produce a look back over the last year or two at America's politics. Nancy's beautiful pictures tell the story of the Trump Regime and the resistance to it.

Blue America loses considerable money on each copy so this really is your one opportunity to get yourself a copy.

Here's the page to get your copy. This promotion will end tomorrow night, so take a look and see if it's something you'd like to be part of. You can also click on any of the MAGAzine graphics to be taken to the ActBlue page to join the promotion.

And remember, these make great presents for anyone-- whether they love MAGA World or-- if you know normal people-- they hate MAGA. Honestly, I've shown a couple of Trumpists the MAGAzine and, either because they didn't understand or because they have a sense of humor, they loved it and wanted it!

maga_splash_

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue