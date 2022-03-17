Marjorie Taylor Greene Plays Putin's Press Secretary

Russia First is Greene's calling
By John AmatoMarch 17, 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Klan mom acted like Putin's spokesperson Wednesday when she criticized President Biden for sending much-needed aid to Ukraine.

"Sanctions act merely as a precursor for war, a sign of battle lines being drawn," she said in a muted tone on Facebook.

Sanctions? Does she believe Trump was waging war against Iran after he sanctioned them? Didn't Trump sanction Russia as well?

Whatever.

The Georgia representative then auditioned to be Vladimir Putin's press agent and said Ukraine should just give up and surrender.

"If we truly care about suffering and death on our television screens, we cannot fund more of it by sending money and weaponry to fight a war they cannot possibly win," Greene complained. "The only effect of more arms and more money from America will be to prolong the war!"

Tokyo Marge at work.

Greene claimed that by helping Ukraine, America is responsible for creating more refugees and orphans.

Russia first as always!

Putin and Russia are creating refugees, orphans and death by illegally and immorally attacking Ukraine.

And of course she blames Obama, Biden, and Pelosi instead of Vlad.

Marge is a poor man's Neville Chamberlain with much less brain matter.

