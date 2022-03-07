Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Biden For Putin's War On Ukraine

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "madman" but said that President Joe Biden is "the worst part" and "responsible" for the war in Ukraine.
By DavidMarch 7, 2022

At a rally in support of gun rights on Saturday, Greene seemed to condemn Putin for the war in Ukraine while blaming Biden for the conflict.

"What did we have when we had President Trump, when Republicans were controlling the country?" she asked the crowd. "We had peace. We had world peace. And that's something, isn't it?"

"You could have never told me, number one, that President Trump wouldn't be the president in 2021," the lawmaker said. "You could have never told me that I would be seeing and you would be seeing what we're seeing on the news this past week, where we are seeing Vladimir Putin of Russia, he completely invaded Ukraine, declared war on the innocent Ukrainian people. They are being murdered and slaughtered."

She continued: "And Putin is a madman but here's the worst part. Joe Biden is responsible for allowing it to happen!"

Greene said that she would be voting against an upcoming bill that would help Ukraine defend itself.

"Think about how they're doing this," she remarked. "Joe Biden is funding Putin to be able to do it by buying the oil and then we're going to fund the Ukrainian people to continue fighting by sending them guns and ammo. It is appalling to me that America is basically paying for a war."

"And the people that are suffering the most are the ones that are dying," Greene added. "America needs to do better."

