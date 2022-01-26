Taylor Greene: Biden Wants War Because Ukraine Has ‘Dirt’ On Hunter

Never mind that President Biden says he has no intention of deploying any troops to Ukraine. And never mind that the Hunter Biden/Joe Biden/Ukraine “dirt” has been repeatedly debunked.

But then again, truth, logic and decency have never been Rep. Taylor Greene’s (Q-GA) strong suit.

GREENE: Ukraine has the dirt on Hunter Biden. Ukraine has the dirt on Joe Biden, our president, and this is why we could have many of our troops get killed in this war, is that Joe Biden wants to have happen.

Of course, Bannon doesn’t care. His goal is to destroy American democracy. And he’ll cozy up to any lying nutcase to do it.