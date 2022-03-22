Rep. Taylor Greene: It's Ukraine's Fault Russia Invaded, Basically

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives us another episode of I Love Putin, saying Ukraine ‘kept poking the bear.’
By NewsHound EllenMarch 22, 2022

Appearing on an online news show, Greene gave us her Putin-friendly version of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “People like Lindsey Graham,” who were “begging for war every single night on the television,” gave Ukraine the “false hope” it could win a war against Russia, she said. “And now you see Ukraine just kept poking the bear and poking the bear, which is Russia, and Russia invaded.”

“The hard truth to accept,” Greene continued, is that “there is no win for Ukraine.” She praised Russia as “very successful in their invasion, even though we hear different things on television. They - the things that we see and we know that are actually happening there doesn't - I don't see a way out for Ukraine.”

Wait, I thought Russia’s invasion was President Biden’s fault. Or was it Obama’s, Pelosi’s and Romney’s?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue