Newsmax: Judge Brown Read A Book About Racism So...

Trump fluffer Gregg Kelly demands Josh Hawley attack Judge Jackson for reading.
By John AmatoMarch 22, 2022

Newsmax host Greg Kelly criticized Republicans for what he considers a refusal of attacking Judge Brown because she read a book by Derek Bell.

As a brilliant black woman going to college, Republicans (or ConservAnons as I like to call them) are making the case that if Judge Brown cares to learn about racism in America from a Black scholar, that automatically makes her anti-white and unfit for any position in the judiciary.

Or as we've seen, teaching in schools. And since QAnon conspiracies have taken over the GOP, it makes Democrats defenders of pedophiles.

Kelly listed his grievances against Judge Jackson, which do not apply to Republicans at all. Andy McCarthy blew up that nonsense on Fox News.

"A record of leniency against child sex offenders, and she supported the Godfather of Critical Race Theory, Derek Bell," Kelly whined. And since Bell liked a few ideas by Louis Farrakhan it must mean Judge Jackson is an anti-Semite.

There you go. The Republican argument is that the judge's parents having a book that describes racism in America is disqualifying.

Kelly continued, "Republicans, you are allowed to go there. You have to! And if you can't, resign from the committee."

"There are plenty of people like Josh Hawley, let him take over and by the way, just because she went to a fancy law school doesn't mean much at all," Kelly said.

Josh Hawley's attacks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were unwarranted, unfounded, racist, and despicable. Hawley has been vilified by all credible newspapers in his home state for supporting Trump's attempted coup against Joe Biden on January 6th.

So of course, Kelly is in love with Hawley.

Discussion

