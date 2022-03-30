Russian State Tv Calls For 'Partner' Trump To Be Reinstated

After Joe Biden's comments on Saturday, Russian state television began doing some high-level trolling, with calls for the American public to make some early regime change in the United States as well and bring back Russia's partner, Donald Trump.

Source: Daily Mail

A Russian state TV host called on the U.S. to remove President Joe Biden and reinstate former President Donald Trump days after Biden made his own call for a regime change aimed at Vladimir Putin in an off-scripted remark.

On Tuesday, The TV host of Russia's 60 Minutes show, Evgeny Popov, urged America to quickly replace Biden with Trump, whom he called a 'partner' to the Russian state.

'It's time for us, our people, to call on the people of the United States to change the regime in the U.S. early, and to again help our partner, Trump, to become president,' Popov said.

His statement comes after Biden condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an impassioned speech in Poland on Saturday where he went off-script and made his own shocking declaration for Russians to push out Putin.

'For God's sake this man cannot remain in power,' Biden said.