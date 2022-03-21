Cruz Makes A Mockery Of Judge Jackson's Confirmation Hearing

In his opening remarks at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings, Sen. Cancún Cruz, the new Karen of the GOP, ranted at length that Democrats hate democracy and want to use unelected officials to make policy in this country.

As usual, Republicans use every opportunity they can to air their fabricated grievances and faux outrage. Today's hearing is no different. Cruz went down the list of offended, pouting conservatives from the past, like Judges Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, to try to paint Democrats as evil villains.

Judge Jackson was obligated to sit and act unfazed by Cruz' ridiculous opening statements, so of course, she did.

Cruz called the Kavanaugh hearing a "circus" with "Spartacus moments," and promised Judge Jackson that Republicans aren't going to exhibit any of "that disgraceful behavior."

Cruz assured her, "No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits. No one is going to ask you with mock severity, 'Do you like beer?'"

There you have it.

Conservatism at its finest.