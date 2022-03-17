Grassley Admits Republicans Oppose Lowering Prescription Drug Costs

Sen. Grassley dropped a truth bomb against the Republican party during a Senate Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Grassley (R-Iowa) has worked with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) on bipartisan legislation to lower the costs of prescription drugs that couldn't pass in 2019, when Republicans had control of the Senate.

Speaking to the Committee, Sen. Grassley said he hoped they would have a Republican-controlled Congress in the future, but made a truly honest observation.

"But I think you suggested the difficulty of passing something like this in a Republican Congress, so you got to do it an opportunity to do it right now, when Democrats and Republicans can work together to accomplish this," Grassley admitted. "If we want to reduce drug prices, then we need to do it now.”

The Iowa Senator is admitting in a very public forum on the record that Republicans will refuse to help all Americans of all ages to lower costs for prescription drugs even as COVID inflation makes them more expensive than before.

Amen.

The idea that Republicans are the populist party and are working to help the American people as a whole is ridiculous and insulting.

Steve Benen opines, "Which brings us back to the Grassley/Wyden compromise. It’s less ambitious than the original provisions of the BBB plan, but if it can get some Republican backing, it’d be better than nothing."