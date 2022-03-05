Sky News Team Shot By Russian 'Death Squad'

The Russians just don't like any journalists covering their war of choice, and especially not ones so close to the frontlines. For his part, before the shock of taking a bullet, veteran correspondent Stuart Ramsey later said he wondered if his own death was imminent and if it would be painful. He described it more like a hard punch to the back, but with a lot more blood one assumes.

Source: Guardian

A Sky News crew has been evacuated back to the UK from Ukraine after journalists were shot during an ambush by a suspected Russian “death squad” on Monday.

The team of five were attacked while out in a car, after unsuccessfully trying to visit the town of Bucha near Kyiv.

Chief correspondent with Sky News, Stuart Ramsay, along with camera operator Richie Mockler were shot – Ramsay in the lower back while Mockler took two rounds in his body armour.

Footage broadcast by the news organisation shows them approaching a junction when the car starts to be shot at.

Initially, according to an account by Ramsay, they thought that it was a Ukrainian army checkpoint firing at them – and they can be heard shouting that they are journalists and asking for their attackers to stop.

The crackle of gunfire can be heard and the flash of bullets flying past their car can be seen, as the attack was captured on camera.