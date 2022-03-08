Trolling Putin: Street Renamed 'President Zelensky Way' In Front Of Russian Embassy

The street sign was placed in front of the Russian embassy in Washington as a protest by the anti-Trump group, Mad Dog PAC.
Credit: Twitter
By Ed Scarce
March 8, 2022

Some more epic trolling of Vladimir Putin's lawlessness.

Source: Business Insider

The road in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, was given an unofficial new name on Sunday: President Zelensky Way.

It was a defiant tribute to the leader of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been hailed as a hero around the world as he fends off an unprovoked Russian invasion.

The street sign was placed in front of the embassy as a form of silent protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale assault on Ukraine, the man behind the stunt said.

"It's a symbolic gesture. It's really just meant to symbolize what we and lots of Americans feel about what's going on in Ukraine," Claude Taylor, a political activist, told Insider in a phone interview on Sunday. "It's obvious the depth and the extent of the war crimes and the tragedy that has befallen Ukraine thanks to one man, thanks to Putin."

Taylor founded the anti-Trump Mad Dog PAC in 2017. He said the group had done several sign stunts in the past, and that symbolically renaming the street in front of the embassy was a small action they could take to protest the war in Ukraine.

Cellist Yo Yo Ma approved.

Discussion

