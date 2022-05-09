President Zelensky Awards Medal To Beloved Bomb-Sniffing Dog 'Patron'

The little Jack Russel Terrier is credited with discovering hundreds of explosive devices in Ukraine.
By Ed ScarceMay 9, 2022

Patron is a landmine finder and mascot of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. In the invasion of Ukraine, the little dog is credited with finding hundreds of explosive devices and has quickly become a symbol of Ukrainian patriotism. Patron, his handler, and the rest of his crew were awarded the medals for their skill in the dangerous work.

Source: Newsweek

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday honored a service dog named Patron, who the Ukrainian government says has discovered hundreds of explosive devices since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

In a video posted on Telegram by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Zelensky, standing next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, presents what appears to be a medal to the 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, on Sunday.

Patron has become a star in American media too, with profiles on CNN, ABC, and MSNBC.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue