President Zelensky Awards Medal To Beloved Bomb-Sniffing Dog 'Patron'

Patron is a landmine finder and mascot of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. In the invasion of Ukraine, the little dog is credited with finding hundreds of explosive devices and has quickly become a symbol of Ukrainian patriotism. Patron, his handler, and the rest of his crew were awarded the medals for their skill in the dangerous work.

Source: Newsweek

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday honored a service dog named Patron, who the Ukrainian government says has discovered hundreds of explosive devices since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

In a video posted on Telegram by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Zelensky, standing next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, presents what appears to be a medal to the 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, on Sunday.