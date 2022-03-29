Trump Begs Putin To Dig Up Dirt On The Bidens While Invading Ukraine

Donald Trump continues to court Vladimir Putin, even as Putin is murdering Ukraine civilians, by asking the Russian president to release (or more likely, manufacture) negative information about Hunter Biden.

On Just The News, the disgraced former president Donald Trump asks a hostile foreign leader who just invaded a neighboring country to help him smear Joe Biden and his family.

Extorting Ukraine while he was in office that got him impeached wasn't enough?

"Why did the mayor of Moscow's wife give the Bidens, both of them, 3 1/2 million dollars, that's a lot of money," Trump asked. This assertion is a lie, long debunked. There is no evidence of any such payment.

Repeating the lie, Trump said, "She gave them 3 1/2 million dollars, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer."

It's unconscionable that Trump would ask Vladimir Putin, who is busily butchering innocent Ukraine civilians as we speak, for a favor so he can blackmail his political rival.

Trump is also asking every Russian hacker to get to work. There's always a Roger Stone around as an intermediary.

His rival is Joe Biden who is leading the charge against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has rallied NATO after Trump left it almost for dead, and the entire world to support Ukrainians' cause. At this point, Trump cozying up to Putin is tantamount to a betrayal of U.S. values.

On the other hand, once an immoral slug, always an immoral slug, as Trump proves daily.