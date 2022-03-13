Trump Cites 'A Lot Of Love' As Reason Putin Is Invading Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday explained that Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine because he "wants to make his country larger or he wants to put it back the way it was."
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
March 13, 2022

During a WABC radio interview with Jeanine Pirro, Trump argued that President Joe Biden should brag more about the United States' nuclear arsenal.

"Biden keeps talking about [Russia] as a nuclear power," Trump said. "He should be saying we're a nuclear power and we should not play games with it. He'll say, we can't do this, we can't do that while they are a nuclear power. Well, we're a nuclear power too. In fact, I rebuilt our entire nuclear arsenal."

The former president insisted that he knows Putin well.

"He's got a big ego," Trump explained. "I think what's going on now is hard. I understand he's gotten rid of a lot of his generals."

“They wanted to rebuild the Soviet Union," he continued. "That’s what this is all about to a large extent. And then you say, what’s the purpose of this? They had a country. You could see it was a country where there was a lot of love and we’re doing it because, you know, somebody wants to make his country larger or he wants to put it back the way it was when actually it didn’t work very well.”

Listen to the interview below:

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

