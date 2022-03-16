Violinist Kerenza Peacock befriended some young violinists in Ukraine and found out that even though some of them were in basement shelters, they had brought their violins with them. Remarkably, in a span of only 48 hours, they were able to get videos from 94 violinists from 29 different countries playing a Ukrainian folk song, Verbovaya Doschechka

The first violinist in the video, Illia Bondarenko, had to make his video between bombings just so he could hear himself play. Other Ukrainians had wanted to join the effort, but ended up with weapons in their hands instead of their violins.

Violinists Support Ukraine is not just a feel good video. It's also a fundraiser for people around the world to donate to organizations helping Ukrainian refugees with emergency shelter, emergency cash assistance, winter blankets, etc. They are on the ground in Ukraine right now and sure could use our help.