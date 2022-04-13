Abbott Buses Are Taxpayer-Funded Fox News Stunt

Is this the biggest "hashtag fail" of the 2022 election cycle?

Governor Greg Abbott wants to put illegal immigration on the porch of the Biden White House! That'll teach him!

Fox is reporting that the first bus of “two or three dozen” migrants from the Texas border sent by Greg Abbott has just arrived in DC to be dropped off near the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/9amYOn14od — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 13, 2022

So his great idea is to dump a bunch of "illegals" in Washington DC so "Washington" will know how Texas "feels."

He is advised that this is kidnapping. So he makes the trip "voluntary."

And he can't transport immigrants who have not been processed by the Department of Homeland Security, because then HE is a human trafficker. Oh.

So he asks for volunteers from people who have received DOCUMENTATION from the Department of Homeland Security? You mean, documented immigrants? The Texas Tribune notes that immigration rights activists think free travel for these folks to a place where they have family or another social support network is a great idea:

The governor's office clarified that the program is completely voluntary for migrants and would happen only after they had been processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security. And in addition to buses, Abbott also ordered the state to charter flights to transport migrants to the nation's capital. The migrants would have to show documentation that they had already been processed by DHS. Many immigration advocates have noted that providing transportation services for asylum-seekers to reach their final destination is something the state should invest in.

Even if the migrants are waiting for an immigration court date at which they might be deported, they are here now with the knowledge and awareness of Federal officials. That's not "illegals," Greg.

So let me get this straight: Greg Abbott used Texas taxpayer money to provide free travel to documented immigrants who WANTED to go to the East Coast. And he parked the bus outside Fox News. For a political stunt.

Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX carries out his pledge to transport illegal migrants to Washington, DC. The bus pulled up right in front of the building that houses @FoxNews , @NBCNews and ⁦@cspan⁩ pic.twitter.com/KsrP04LSuw — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 13, 2022

Wow. Just Wow.