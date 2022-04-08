Gov. Abbott Calls His Migrant-Busing Stunt ‘Voluntary’

Abbott laughably claimed his busing plan was all about concern for Texans’ safety when he announced it. But Abbott is just fine with Texans dying from COVID or increased gun violence or illegal abortions. But when it comes to owning the libs, nothing is off the table.

From The Texas Tribune:

At a press conference on Wednesday, Abbott unveiled a stunning plan that sent a shockwave through the immigration rights community: Texas would place state troopers in riot gear to meet migrants at the border and bus them straight to the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where he said the Biden administration "will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border." But soon after the press conference, Abbott's office released more details about the plan that struck a notably softer tone. The governor's office clarified that the program is completely voluntary for migrants and would happen only after they had been processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security. And in addition to buses, Abbott also ordered the state to charter flights to transport migrants to the nation's capital. The migrants would have to show documentation that they had already been processed by DHS. Many immigration advocates have noted that providing transportation services for asylum-seekers to reach their final destination is something the state should invest in.

Yeah, meeting migrants in riot gear and “asking” them if they want to go to D.C. sounds very “voluntary” – not.

But as Joy Reid notes in the video above, Rep. Dan Crenshaw came up with an even douchier plan, sending the migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence.

Abbott also has plans to snarl border trade and traffic for the sake of his reelection efforts. CNN has more:

Also on Wednesday, Abbott signed what he called a "zero-tolerance policy" for unsafe vehicles used to smuggle migrants across the border and said that it will be implemented immediately. The governor claims the policy is a byproduct of cartel crossings at the border and noted there may be more stopping of traffic from Mexico into Texas for vehicle inspections.

It's all just the latest in Abbott's disastrous Operation Lone Star ploy whose price tag has ballooned to $2 billion. But while fleecing the citizens of Texas, Abbott is lining his own pockets. Challenger Beto O’Rourke called him out.

Just another political stunt, financed by the people of Texas. https://t.co/w8qCpj74Ks — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 7, 2022

The Texas Tribune quoted an O’Rouke statement: “If Abbott focused on solutions instead of stunts, then Texas could have made some real progress on the issue over the last seven years.”

There’s also this bit of possible good news for Texas taxpayers with a brain and a heart: