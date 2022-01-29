Texas Governor Pilloried For Sending National Guard To Border

Red state Republicans are always pandering to the worst of the worst, and now the National Guard is taking the brunt of his idiocy.
By John AmatoJanuary 29, 2022

Gov. Greg Abbott sent National Guard troops to the southern border under his program called Operation Lone Star, and it has become a disaster.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that morale is low with the troops, guardsmen aren't being paid, and there's a real lack of mission.

A large part of the problem with the troops stems from boredom, say Texas National Guard members deployed at the border. Many members of the National Guard, who don’t have authority to enforce immigration laws, say they do very little during the day, and frustration has risen amid difficult living conditions, financial stress and months away from their families. Some have been on the mission longer than overseas deployments, without the same support resources, they said.

Is this a surprise to anyone? Republicans are reactionary. They take a situation, react negatively to it, do something they hope will make the most extreme right of their citizenry smile, and then cause total chaos.

Between Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, they are on a course to battle for the hearts and minds of QAnon.

Abbott has not had a good run. Since he helped pass the despicable anti-choice bill and their power grid issues caused that Texas freeze last winter, the Lone Star state could use an actual governor who doesn't pander to Fox "News," and actually works for their constituents.

