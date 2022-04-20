AZ Rep Bashed On Twitter, Says A Billion Migrants Apprehended At Border

And you wonder why Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, and others are so keen to burn math text books...

Source: Newsweek

Arizona's Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko said on Twitter that Border Patrol agents had arrested a billion people at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past six months—wrongly adding three zeros to the correct number of a million people.

Citing a piece from the Wall Street Journal (which clearly states in its headline that one million people were arrested at the southern border), Lesko mentions the arrests as a clear sign that "President Biden's open border policies are fueling this crisis!," although she does so by quoting a made-up number of apprehended migrants.