White House Blames Tight Arizona Race On GOP Candidate Not Being Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders downplayed how far the Republican Party fell in Arizona's special election last night. Her argument? Bashing Republican candidate Debbie Lesko and then feigning joy at the outcome.

Sarah, like Trump, seems to only appear on Fox News these days and was interviewed by co-host Bill Hemmer of America's Newsroom.

At the end of the interview, Hemmer asked about the Arizona special election.

Hemmer asked, "This vote in Arizona last night. The republican won by single digits, I think the final count was six points. The same district president Trump won by 21 points in 2016. Why was that race now so close?"

Sanders replied, "No offense to this candidate but she is not Donald Trump. That was a different election. I don't think you can compare those two."

See, only Trump can win big in very old and very red Republican districts apparently.

She continued, "I think the big story here is a Republican won. It doesn't matter whether you win by 25 points or 2 points. A win is a win and she will be in Congress and the Democrat not."

Actually it does matter and she knows it. Since many districts that were won by Trump by massive margins in 2016 are now either collapsing or getting very close - this is bad news for the upcoming midterms.

So do most analysts.

Sanders then launched into her typical talking points about how awesome the Trump administration has been ...and you can see Bill Hemmer get bored.

"I think there is plenty of enthusiasm and plenty of support for Republicans moving into the mid-terms. the reason why is because we've actually gotten some really big things done. you look at the last year and a half under president Trump's leadership. the economy is booming. the judiciary is being remade. ISIS is on the run. The economy is at the strongest point we've seen in a long time. Unemployment is down in sectors that we haven't seen before whether it's Hispanics and African-Americans," Sanders said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Hemmer said, "I get the message."

We all do, Sarah.