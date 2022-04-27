Carol Leonnig: GOP Afraid Of Their Own Voters, And Lie To Them

Listen to Carol Leonnig. (From Tuesday's Deadline: White House.) Republicans lie to their constituents, some of whom are violent nutjobs, and those whose job it is to be concerned about domestic national security are reasonably worried that there will be "blood in the streets" (her words!) over the loss of a Secretary of State office in 2022, because of Tucker Effing Carlson.

CAROL LEONNIG: Disinformation is a huge, huge worry for national security officials in the United States going back for three decades. ...[H]ere in our country, we have Republican members of the party -- and I'm zeroing in on them because that's the news that we're dealing with in the last several weeks -- Republican members of the GOP saying one thing privately and telling their constituents over and over again the opposite. Marjorie Taylor Greene, while being a fringe bizarre example, was very worried that the president should calm down the rioters storming the Capitol so that no one was killed. That's what she really believed and felt, but that's not what she's telling her voters, and what we know in America, is that it works to get on television and repeat over and over a lie. It convinces people. The more they see this on television, not in the newspaper, I'm sorry to say, but on television, the more they will believe it. And that's why those stats are so high. 75% of Republicans believe the election was rigged because Donald Trump told them over and over again on television. We've got to figure that out because it also stokes a domestic extremism, an unbalanced population that is looking for a conspiracy, looking for a way to serve, looking for a way to be a soldier, and that's what brought us January 6th. And going forward, the national security firmament is extremely fearful of what's going to happen in the next election. I don't mean the next presidential election. I mean the midterms. They don't want blood in the streets as a result of a series of people claiming, hey, the election was rigged and I didn't win my secretary of state position. They don't want that disorder and chaos, which can be stoked easily on Tucker Carlson's show or any television medium.

Later in the show, Leonnig said Republican lawmakers are SCARED to contradict those whackjobs in their base, for verifiable reasons.