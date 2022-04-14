Charlie Kirk Blames Trans Community For High Inflation

The latest MAGA sycophant attack on LGBTQ+ people comes from Charlie Kirk.

We've heard a lot of anti-gay rhetoric, but Charlie Kirk takes the cake.

Kirk claims a person can't change their own reality, which to him means you don't get to decide who or what you are as a human being.

"So, one of the reasons why we take such a strong stance and opinion on the trans issue is it's an issue of reality," Kirk said.

Charlie goes on to paint all gay people as having some sort of schizophrenia as it relates to our plane of existence. Charlie is trying to go "deep," but as usual, he fails.

"You do not get to determine your own reality. You do not get to suddenly say, I'm rich or I'm poor."

Simplistically, our pocketbooks determine whether we're rich or poor, but that doesn't mean a poor person doesn't have the riches of a great family, a great outlook, and true happiness. A person also gets to determine who you date, marry, or have a relationship with. Ever hear of self-determination, Charlie?

Kirk said, "And one of the reasons we've been so insistent against this idea you can change your gender, or change your sex, or change both of them, is that when you start to indulge in the belief that you could become whatever you want and reality is subjective, not objective, you're going to have ramifications that nobody anticipated or intended."

Herr Kirk is trying to fool you into believing he's a world-respected psychotherapist.

A part of the American dream is that any person can take an idea or set a course, no matter their station in life, and rise up and be successful in whatever capacity that means to them.

To Charlie Kirk, the American dream is dead. And it's all because of the gays.

He continued, speaking gibberish, "So, there's a direct connection to inflation and the trans issue. You say, Charlie, come on. They couldn't be further apart. No, they're exactly the same."

"They're the same in this aspect - when you believe that men can become women, why wouldn't you also believe that you could print wealth? If you believe that someone can change their gender, why wouldn't you also believe that money is wealth?" Kirk said.

WTF? To Republicans money is wealth. If they didn't they wouldn't fight against 98% of the US working class and instead be in favor of huge tax breaks for corporations and the rich.

Once Kirk began equating the laws of economics, nature, and physics to being a Christian, I tuned out. Christian nationalists rule the GOP.