David Brody Flips Out Over Church Giving Up 'Whiteness' For Lent

On the extreme right wing platform Real America's Voice, 700 Club reporter David Brody was furious that church members in Oak Park, Illinois, were going to give up 'whiteness' for Lent.

The Chicago suburban church wants to spend Lent learning and listening about African American spirituals and liturgy.

"For Lent this year, First United is doing a mix of 'giving something up' and 'taking something on,'" an announcement on the website of First United Church of Oak Park read. "In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people."

Lead Pastor John Edgerton responded to the inevitable right-wing (white wing?) outrage. "In keeping with the Lenten spiritual discipline of fasting, our intent was to lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color."

David Brody would have none of it.

First, they replayed some video of one of the leaders telling the church what their plans are for Lent.

"And we would use the music and poetry from Black, indigenous and people of color and see what the Spirit might do among us," she said.

Upon hearing that, the spirit of White Christian nationalism took over Brody's body.

"And these people call themselves Christians," Brody snarled.

In fact the First United Church of Oak Park is the embodiment of the Spirit quite beautifully.

Brody was furious for Christians to hear and learn about Black spirituals instead of centering his white brethren.

"Please do not fall for false teachings and in that case, faulty philosophies and all that crap!" Brody preached.

What's false about wanting to delve into Black culture?

"Imagine if Jesus came down from heaven and decided to only come down for one race? he asked. "He didn't fast from whiteness or any other color or any other race. He came down for everyone."

Take a time out, David. Now Black people are not considered to be Christians?

It's time to repent, Brody.