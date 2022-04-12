David Mamet's Gone QAnon: Male Teachers Are ‘Inclined’ To Pedophilia

Considering that Mamet says he was a teacher for “40-some years” and considering that his wife is 20 years younger than he, his disgusting remarks sound like a confession.
By NewsHound EllenApril 12, 2022

Mamet, the award-winning playwright, visited the hate-mongering Mark Levin’s Fox News show over the weekend where Media Matters’ Madeline Peltz caught him taking the right-wing/QAnon assault on public education and gays to revolting new lows:

MAMET: We have to take back control. If there’s no community control over the schools, what we have is, um, kids being not only indoctrinated but groomed in a very real sense by people who are – whether they know it or not, sexual predators.

Are they abusing the kids physically? No, I don’t think so. But they’re abusing them mentally and using sex to do so. This has always been the problem with education, is that teachers are inclined – particularly men, because men are predators – to pedophilia. And that’s why there were strict community strictures about it, thank God.

Just as disgusting, right-wing hate monger, host and attorney Levin gave credence to those utterances by listening quietly and not questioning where Mamet came up with that “analysis.”

It’s proof positive that fame and fortune are no barrier for becoming the kind of witch hunters that would have fit right in in Salem.

Fortunately, Twitter provided the kind of context Levin and Fox News probably never would:

Here’s Mamet talking about how he was a teacher for “40-some years.”

I can’t verify this woman’s claim about Mamet’s affair with a college student. But we know for sure his wife is 20 years younger. She married Mamet when she was 26 and he was 44.

We also know there are lots of disturbed men in Mamet’s professional circle:

It all leads to this sobering thought:

And finally:

