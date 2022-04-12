David Mamet's Gone QAnon: Male Teachers Are ‘Inclined’ To Pedophilia

Mamet, the award-winning playwright, visited the hate-mongering Mark Levin’s Fox News show over the weekend where Media Matters’ Madeline Peltz caught him taking the right-wing/QAnon assault on public education and gays to revolting new lows:

MAMET: We have to take back control. If there’s no community control over the schools, what we have is, um, kids being not only indoctrinated but groomed in a very real sense by people who are – whether they know it or not, sexual predators. Are they abusing the kids physically? No, I don’t think so. But they’re abusing them mentally and using sex to do so. This has always been the problem with education, is that teachers are inclined – particularly men, because men are predators – to pedophilia. And that’s why there were strict community strictures about it, thank God.

Just as disgusting, right-wing hate monger, host and attorney Levin gave credence to those utterances by listening quietly and not questioning where Mamet came up with that “analysis.”

It’s proof positive that fame and fortune are no barrier for becoming the kind of witch hunters that would have fit right in in Salem.

Fortunately, Twitter provided the kind of context Levin and Fox News probably never would:

Here’s Mamet talking about how he was a teacher for “40-some years.”

Suddenly makes this 2011 clip seem like quite the confession. pic.twitter.com/HsDKTPxZTe — Scott Collette (@ScottJCollette) April 11, 2022

I can’t verify this woman’s claim about Mamet’s affair with a college student. But we know for sure his wife is 20 years younger. She married Mamet when she was 26 and he was 44.

Mamet taught at Godard College where he had an affair with a student who was a good friend of mine. They were involved for years.



So I guess he really knows what he's talking about. Also, married to a woman 20 years younger than himself. — ConnieMilligan (@LeenerLeft) April 11, 2022

We also know there are lots of disturbed men in Mamet’s professional circle:

How about men in the theater business or Hollywood, Dave? Any weird creeps in that industry? https://t.co/Pqqfkg4KTM — Konstantin Boristovich (Rune Arc) 🇺🇦 (@HardSciFiMovies) April 11, 2022

Why does this resemble “straight men” in the 80s and 90s getting HIV from their dentists?? — ksewell (@KimiSewell) April 11, 2022

It all leads to this sobering thought:

Fox is trying to get the parents to do the school shootings now — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) April 11, 2022

David Mamet on Fox News: "Teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia" pic.twitter.com/azAlXPWRUc — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) April 11, 2022

