Ron DeSantis Is Now The Butcher Of Florida

Not to be outdone by other evangelical anti-choice Trump clones, Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a law banning abortions in most cases after 15 weeks.

DeSantis signs the law with no contingencies for rape or incest, which has always been a slight of hand by religious right jackals to make believe they care about the health of a women.

.

The assault on women's reproduction rights continues.

Using children (This is the in-thing for Republicans to do these days) in the background as his political props, DeSantis makes the announcement.

DeSantis signing ritual looks an awful lot like Traitor Trump's as well.

Aysha Qamar for Daily Kos writes: