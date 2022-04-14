Ron DeSantis Is Now The Butcher Of Florida

The assault on women's reproduction rights continues by evil Republican governors.
By John AmatoApril 14, 2022

Not to be outdone by other evangelical anti-choice Trump clones, Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a law banning abortions in most cases after 15 weeks.

DeSantis signs the law with no contingencies for rape or incest, which has always been a slight of hand by religious right jackals to make believe they care about the health of a women.
.
The assault on women's reproduction rights continues.

Using children (This is the in-thing for Republicans to do these days) in the background as his political props, DeSantis makes the announcement.

DeSantis signing ritual looks an awful lot like Traitor Trump's as well.

Aysha Qamar for Daily Kos writes:

Modeled after the Mississippi law that is making its way to the Supreme Court in an attempt to reverse Roe v. Wade, Florida’s abortion law was passed by the House in February.

The Mississippi Supreme Court decision could reverse the landmark Roe case and impact abortion rights nationally. GOP states across the country are moving quickly to pass laws as it makes its way to the Supreme Court. Alongside Florida, Kentucky voted Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest, effective immediately.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue